China News Agency seeks Liberian media, investment collaborations

The China News Agency, Xinhua, is seeking ties of collaboration with the Liberian media and facilitate economic information with the National Investment Commission (NIC) of Liberia.According to a statement released in Monrovia on Monday, Xinhua, the official news agency of the People’s Republic of China, made the disclosure when two of its African executives paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh earlier this week in Abuja.

Mr. Wang Jida, the General Manager of the Africa Regional Bureau and Mr. Baoping Zhang, Abuja Bureau Chief of Xinhua News Agency, will be in Liberia from February 8-10, 2018 to discuss the facilitation of a fruitful cooperation with the local media.

They also hope to hold discussions with the NIC with the plan to facilitate the exchange of economic information.

Mr. Wang says Xinhua can be the bridge between Liberia and China in helping to deepen the already strong bilateral ties between both countries, according to the dispatch.

“During the visit, we intend to promote the exchange of videos, pictures and print news with the local media. We also plan to facilitate the exchange of economic information with the National Investment Commission as a way of bridging the gap between the Liberian Government and prospective investors,” he explained.

For Mr. Baoping, Xinhua as China’s national media wants to push and promote trade and investment between both countries because, according to him, information is very important in Liberia-China relation, adding: “We will also provide economic information.”

The statement says the Chinese national media hopes to also identify its Liberian correspondents for both print and photography during the visit.

“We want to expose Liberia to the world through our news agency,” Mr. Baoping added.

Ambassador Conteh, in response, lauded the Chinese media executives for their desire to collaborate with the Liberian media and the NIC.