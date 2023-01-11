International › APA

China partially writes off Ethiopia’s debt

Published on 11.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

China has agreed to cancel an unspecified amount of debt owed by Ethiopia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has disclosed.The debt cancellation agreement was signed between the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonen, the office said on Wednesday in a statement.

The agreement is for the partial cancellation of debts owed by Ethiopia to the Asian economic superpower.

The amount of Chinese debts owed by Ethiopia is an opaque issue, although conservative non-official estimates put it at several billion U.S. dollars at the very least.

Earlier today Wednesday, Qin and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat inaugurated the Africa Center for Disease Control (CDC) Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Apart from Ethiopia, the Chinese FM will visit the Central African country Gabon, the West African country of Benin, the Southern African country of Angola and Egypt in North Africa.

