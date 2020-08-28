China provides Covid-19 relief aid to Rwandan teachers

The Chinese embassy in Rwanda has donated foodstuff to 300 teachers most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Gasabo, one of the main districts in Kigali.The humanitarian relief includes; 18 tonnes of food like rice, maize flour, beans, oil, salt and soaps, detergents and other basic commodities worth $23.800, a diplomatic source close to the Chinese embassy in Kigali said on Thursday.

According to Xing Yuchun, the Political Counsellor and Deputy Ambassador of China to Rwanda the support is to assist teachers in private schools whose jobs were halted by the pandemic.

“In China, teachers make up one of the most important communities and I think it is the same in Rwanda. This support is to help them hold up their lives until their normal lives are restored,” the Chinese diplomat said.

Since March this year, the Rwandan government has been distributing essentials first to the most vulnerable citizens across the country.

People have been urged to continue observing government measures to stay indoors and observe social distancing and hygiene rules in line with combating COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Rwanda reported 47 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the country’s total to 3,672, the ministry of Health said in a statement.