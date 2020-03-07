China ready to assist S/Africa with coronavirus – Envoy

China is ready to help South Africa to fight the coronavirus which has confined two patients to hospital in Africa’s second biggest economy, APA learnt on Saturday.Chinese Ambassador Lin Songtian said this in the wake of the confirmation of two coronavirus cases in South Africa this week.

Lin said China, believed to be the origin of the virus, was now fully experienced in dealing with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

“We are ready to fight with you until we bring the coronavirus to an end,” Lin told reporters at a news briefing.

China, with over 3,000 people dead from the virus, has been recording declines in terms of new infections.

The major concern now is to stop the global spread of the virus and this required concerted efforts to contain it, the envoy noted.

A man and a woman have tested positive to COVID-19 this week. Both patients returned from holiday in Italy last Sunday.

Northern Italy is Europe’s epicentre of the virus, with over 100 people dead from it so far, reports said.

Health officials have called on South Africans to stay calm and take basic precautions such as washing hands and avoiding shaking hands.