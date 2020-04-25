China releases 11 Gambians from quartine

International › APA

Published on 25.04.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Gambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has announced that some eleven Gambians who were quarantined in the Chinese city of Guanzhou had been freed.A  press release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry seen by APA on Saturday  indicated, that Gambians in whose names were not mentioned were  subjected to mandatory quarantine. There were freed after testing negative for Covid-19. 

Sources from the Gambian community in China acknowledged their release to Africa Press Agency on Saturday.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Momodou Tangara was on Tuesday summoned  by the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Matters of  the National Assembly of the Gambia flowing claims of maltreatment of  Africans in the Asian giant nation of China earlier this month.

The  Minister admitted that the eleven Gambians were among Africans  forcefully put in isolation and were released after testing negative for  the deadly Coronavirus.

Hundreds  of Gambians are living in China for business and studies. In Wuhan  where the virus was first reported in late December, 2019 there are 20  Gambian students who are all said to be safe from the virus, APA  gathered from the Gambian embassy in Beijing.

The  Gambian Foreign Affairs Ministry said, it was motoring situation of  Gambians in other countries and that 1,500 Gambians were ascertained in  the Gambia’s High Commission in London; 130 in India;  and 29 in  Bangladesh.

The  official data collected from the country’s foreign missions further  indicated more than 40,000 Gambians in Spain; 70,000 in Italy.

800  Gambian citizens were so registered by its embassies in Greece; more  than 300 in Malta; over 210 in Saudi Arabia; 25 Senegal; 28 in Bissau; 4  in Cape Verde; 40 in Nigeria; 129 in Morocco; 25 in Kenya; and 38 in  Uganda.

Meanwhile,  The Gambia government through its diplomatic channel in Washington is  seeking the release of Gambians under custody of the Immigration and  Custom Enforcement (ICE) of the United States of America. The request  according to Minister Tangara was base on the humanitarian grounds owing  to the global pandemic.

Two Gambian female Gambians have died of Covid-19 in the United States.

The  Minister was continuing response to questions and concerns by the  parliamentary committee on Wednesday in keeping closer eye to The  Gambians abroad.

