China stands as Cameroon’s Highest Creditor, Risk of Debt Distress

With an outstanding debt of FCFA 2,106.5 billion, China confirms its position as Cameroon’s largest bilateral creditor since march 2023.

China has confirmed its place as the first bilateral creditor of Cameroon in the first quarter of 2023. A place that it has retained at least since 2022. Ranked first client of Cameroon at the end of 2021 according to the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) with a value of 618.4 billion CFA francs or 25.8% of exports, and first supplier with 659.1 billion for 17% of imports.

Out of Cameroon’s external debt, 61 percent is owed to China, making Beijing the country’s largest creditor. Therefore, to understand Cameroon’s risk of debt distress and the continuous credit problems that the country is facing, it is imperative to examine its debts to China.

Data from the Autonomous Amortization reveals , Cameroon’s debt to China in the first quarter of the current year amounted toF CFA 2,106.5 billion, that is to say, FCFA 3.3 billion from the Chinese State and FCFA 2,103.4 billion from Afreximbank of China. Compared to the 2 024.5 billion F of the first quarter of 2022, this debt is up by 82 billion FCFA in absolute value and 4% in relative value. China’s envelope thus represents 64.5% of the bilateral debt established at 3 266 billion during the period under review.

France comes second with F855.1 billion. India, another Asian giant, ranks third with an outstanding amount of F74 billion and F68.2 billion from Eximbank Turkey. With F48.4 billion, Japan completes the Top 5 creditors of the first economic power of the CEMAC at the end of March 2023.

Cameroon as a Heavily Indebted Nation