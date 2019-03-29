China to assist Botswana tackle wildlife crime

China has promised Botswana that it is committed to working with the southern African nation to combat wildlife crime, APA can reveal here on Friday.Speaking at a workshop held in the capital Gaborone, deputy administrator of the Chinese National Forestry and Grassland Administration, Peng Youdong said his country wanted to actively assist in protecting Africa’s endangered species.

According to Peng, Botswana should be supported in its endeavour to protect wildlife species.

He thanked the country’s authorities for assistance on China’s work on the conservation of endangered species and compliance with provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Chinese ambassador to Botswana, Zhao Yanbo said his mission would work with Botswana authorities to raise awareness among Chinese nationals resident in the southern African country on the need to protect wildlife.

“We have to ensure that the laws of our countries are followed,” Zhao said during the same event.

Permanent secretary in Botswana’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resource Conservation and Tourism, Thato Raphaka said Illegal wildlife trade “is not only a concern for conservation areas in the source country, but also extends to international criminal and terrorist syndicates, which threaten global peace.”