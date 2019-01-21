China to boost partnership with Nigeria – Envoy

Published on 21.01.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Zhou Pingjian, has said that his home government plans to increase its strategic partnership with Nigeria this year.Zhou, who made the disclosure at a reception for the celebration of

the Chinese New Year on Sunday in Lagos, said that the partnership between both

countries would be enhanced to a mutually beneficial level.

According to him, China and Nigeria’s partnership would thus receive a

boost this year as Nigeria is prepared to join the Chinese Belt and

Road Initiative (BRI).

“In 2019, China will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of

the People’s Republic of China.

“And China stands to work with Nigeria to elevate our strategic

partnership to a new level that would bring greater benefits to our

two countries.

“2019 will be the year that Nigeria would formally join the Chinese

Belt and Road Initiative. The Belt and Road is China’s initiative, but

it will be of benefit to the world,” he said.

According to him, China and Nigeria have signed a governmental Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) on the initiative year, which will be Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2019.

Zhou said that cooperation between both countries in 2018 had resulted

in the inauguration of the Abuja Light Railway and the new airport

terminal in Port Harcourt.

The Chinese ambassador also added that the cooperation had led to the

commencement of work on the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi road, as well

as the Lagos-Ibadan Railway.

The Chairman of Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria, Mr. Lewis

Tung, said that the Chinese New Year was the most important holiday for

the Chinese people, which is celebrated by the gathering of every

Chinese families with their friends.

“Although we may be 10,000 kilometres away from our home country, we

are most thankful to be united with our Nigerian friends, the international

community and Chinese families in Nigeria.

“Having been in Nigeria since the 1950s, we firmly believe that our two

countries and cultures have similarities,” he said.

The celebration, which brought together the Chinese community in

Nigeria, their Nigerian and non-Nigerian friends, was spiced with the

eating of Chinese delicacies and dance performances by Chinese and

Nigerian groups.

The Chinese New Year 2019 falls on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, beginning the year of the Pigs.