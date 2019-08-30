China to increase imports from Mozambique – Nyusi

China plans to import 60,000 tonnes of tobacco and other crops from Mozambique beginning in 2020, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said on Friday.Addressing a rally in the mineral-rich Cabo Delgado province, Nyusi said the world’s second largest economy has also indicated that it would import 15,000 tonnes of macadamia, 30,000 tonnes of cashews, 150,000 tonnes of sesame and 200,000 tonnes of beans from next year onwards.

He added that the increase in exports to China is a result of his diplomatic charm offensive that has seen him wooing investors to explore business opportunities in Mozambique.

Mozambique and China have long-standing political and economic ties and the Asian country is currently one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment into the southern African country.