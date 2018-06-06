China to invest $300m in Nigeria’s housing sector

The Chinese government through his organisation will invest $300 million in Nigeria’s mass housing scheme soon.The Director of One Belt and One Road, Financial Operation Office, China, Mr. Steven Kim, who said on Tuesday in Abuja that his organisation was collaborating with Zvecan Homes and Estate with which they recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct 5000 housing units in Abuja and its environs.

He said the investment would enable them to realise the aim for which their office was set up in China.

“The aim is simply to support people oriented projects. We are from One Belt and One Road, Financial Operation Office in China, an organisation that invests in projects that directly affect the life of people in Africa.

“We are here to support Zvecan on their projects, particularly that of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Scheme (FISH).

“We believe that this is the project that will benefit the lives of the people in Abuja and Nigeria in general and we will be able to finance the project through our office,” he said.

According to him, the investment will not only be in cash, but in materials like electricity fittings, solar power among others.

Mr. Aigbe Osagie, Managing Director, Global Hint Construction Company, China, one of the expatriates companies to be used, said that such projects were already ongoing in Kenya and Angola.

He said that they had constructed over 5000 houses in Angola and Kenya and that they wanted to replicate same in Nigeria.

Osagie explained that the challenge with construction in Africa was majorly the terrain.

He noted that while the soil in China supports building of massive high risings, the opposite is the case in Africa.