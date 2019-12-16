China vows to back Kenya’s UNSC bid

China on Monday assured Kenya of its support during elections for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) scheduled for June next year.Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Wang Yong said China believes that Kenya is better placed to voice Africa’s interests at the UNSC.

“We firmly support the reforms of the UN Security Council and believe that Kenya will help to increase the voice of African countries at the UN Security Council,” Wang said.

The Chinese special envoy, who is in the country to attend Tuesday’s launch of the Standard Gauge Railway freight service from Nairobi to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot, congratulated Kenya following its endorsement by the African Union to vie for the UNSC non-permanent seat.

Kenya’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat for the 2021-2022 term was endorsed in September ago by the Africa Group after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13 during a session by the 54-member regional group in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On trade, Kenyatta and Wang agreed on the need for the two nations to explore more areas of cooperation and deepen private sector engagement.

Wang said China is working on an arrangement that will see more of Kenya’s exports get into the expansive Chinese market.

He cited the lowering of taxes on frozen avocados from Kenya from 30 to 7 percent, saying that is one way of ensuring Kenya’s products have increased access to the Chinese market.

Wang also assured Kenyatta that China is keen on encouraging more of its people to visit Kenya as tourists in a bid to grow the people to people interaction between the two countries.

Kenyatta commended the partnership between Kenya and China especially on infrastructure development, saying the infrastructure projects are geared towards stimulating the country’s economic growth.

JK/APA