China’s CGGC to execute pre-commissioning works of Ethiopia’s largest dam

The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) and CGGC on Monday signed a contract agreement that enables the latter to execute the pre-commissioning works of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) at a cost of $40.1 million.CEO of EEP Dr Abrham Belay and Representative of China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd (CGGC) Ethiopia, Mr Wang signed the agreement in Addis Ababa.

Dr Abrham on the occasion stated the agreement would have a significant contribution to pick up the pace of the dam.

CGGC is expected to work aggressively in partnership with other companies in order to complete the project as per scheduled, the CEO indicated.

Representative of CGGC Mr Wang promised that his company will cooperate with other companies to finalize the project on time and with the required quality.

In a related development, the EEP has awarded a balance of plant contract to Voith Hydro Shanghai, which includes the electrical, mechanical, and various civil/structural works required to complete the construction of the generating station and spillways of GERD.

CEO of EEP, Dr Abrham and Executive Vice President of Voith Hydro Shanghai, Tang Xu signed the contract which worth $113 million.