Chinese airline suspends flights to Kenya

China Southern Airlines announced on Friday the suspension of its flights to Nairobi following a public outcry from Kenyans over the Corona virus.The airline however, attributed the suspension of the flights due to decreasing volume of passenger flow.

“Due to the decreasing volume of passenger flow, China Southern Airlines has made necessary adjustments by suspending flights connecting Guangzhou, Changsha and Nairobi until further notice,” the China Southern Airlines said in a statement.

The has been a public outcry from Kenyans who have criticized the government for allowing a plane with 239 passengers from China to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday.

The outcry forced the President on Friday to issue an executive order that directed the formation of a national taskforce to contain the deadly epidemic.

Meanwhile, the high court sitting in Nairobi ordered the suspension of flights from China because of the epidemic that sent show waves across the world.

The conservatory order was issued by Justice James Makau after petitioners moved to the court seeking orders to bar travellers from China and other coronavirus hotspots from entering the East African nation.