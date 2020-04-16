Chinese anti-pandemic medical team arrives in Ethiopia

A Chinese anti-pandemic medical expert team, dispatched by the government of China has arrived in Addis Ababa.The team is selected by the provincial health committee of Sichuan, said the Embassy of China in Ethiopia in a statement on Thursday.

They are among the very first batch of anti-pandemic medical teams that China ever sends to Africa since the outbreak.

“It is a full demonstration of solidarity, with the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and an epitome of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership between China and Ethiopia,” said the statement.

They are going to share experience in and give advice on prevention and control of COVID-19 with local hospitals and experts.

The team will also cooperate and exchange views with African Disease Control Center and WHO office in Ethiopia.

The team comprises of 12 medical experts will be working in Ethiopia for 15 days as planned.

The experts are drawn from West China Hospital Sichuan University, CDC of Sichuan, People’s Hospital of Sichuan Province, the Affiliated Hospital of South-west Medical University and the Affiliated Hospital of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The experts specialize in various areas, including general surgery, epidemiology, respiratory, infectious diseases, critical care, clinical laboratory and integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine.

The team also carries urgently needed medical supplies including protective equipment, and traditional Chinese medicine that has been tested effective by clinical practice.

Traditional Chinese medicine and integration of traditional Chinese and Western medicine is one of the critical factor of China’s success in prevention and control of COVID-19.