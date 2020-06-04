Chinese army donates medical kits to support Rwanda in fight against COVID-19

The Chinese army has donated medical supplies to Rwanda Defence Force to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement obtained Thursday by APA in Kigali.The ministry of Defense in Kigali said the COVID-19 prevention and control supplies valued at 290,000 USD were airlifted by the China Air Force and were received at Kigali International Airport today by the Rwanda Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen J. Bosco Kazura.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Rao Hongwei, the supplies are meant to support Rwandan people and military’s effort to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The donation will help the Rwandan side to improve capability to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a sign of profound and friendly relation between China and Rwanda,” the chinese diplomat said

While reacting to the donation, Rwanda Chief of Defense Staff, General Jean Bosco kazura lauded the valuable relationship and strong defence cooperation between China and Rwanda.

“The donation shows that if we put our effort together we shall definitely fight and overcome challenges and particularly the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The donation comprises of 50,000 Units of disposable medical masks, 6000 surgical masks, 6000 medical N95 respirators, 4200 medical safety goggles, 3000 disposable medical protective face shields, 3000 disposable one-piece protective gowns, 3000 waterproof isolation gowns, 6000 medical boots covers, 50 disposable nitrile gloves, 30 infusion pumps, 50 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers, 2 knapsack disinfection sprayers(16L) and 2 helmets for infrared thermal imaging temperature measurement.

Reports by the ministry of Health in Kigali indicate that Rwanda has 397 confirmed cases of the virus including 271 recoveries across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in last March.