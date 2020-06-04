International › APA

Chinese army donates medical kits to support Rwanda in fight against COVID-19

Published on 04.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Chinese army has donated medical supplies to Rwanda Defence Force to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement obtained Thursday by APA in Kigali.The  ministry of Defense in Kigali said the COVID-19 prevention and control  supplies valued at 290,000 USD were airlifted by the China Air Force and  were received at Kigali International Airport today by the Rwanda  Defence Force Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen J. Bosco Kazura.

According  to Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Rao Hongwei, the supplies are meant to  support Rwandan people and military’s effort to fight against the  COVID-19 outbreak.

“The donation will help the Rwandan side to  improve capability to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a sign  of profound and friendly relation between China and Rwanda,” the chinese  diplomat said

While reacting to the donation, Rwanda Chief of  Defense Staff, General Jean Bosco kazura lauded the valuable  relationship and strong defence cooperation between China and Rwanda.

“The  donation shows that if we put our effort together we shall definitely  fight and overcome challenges and particularly the COVID-19 pandemic,”  he said.

The donation comprises of 50,000 Units of disposable   medical masks, 6000 surgical masks, 6000 medical N95 respirators, 4200  medical safety goggles, 3000 disposable medical protective face shields,  3000 disposable one-piece protective gowns, 3000 waterproof isolation  gowns, 6000 medical boots covers, 50 disposable nitrile gloves, 30  infusion pumps,  50 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers, 2  knapsack disinfection sprayers(16L) and 2 helmets for infrared thermal  imaging temperature measurement.

Reports by the ministry of  Health in Kigali indicate that Rwanda has 397 confirmed cases of the  virus including 271 recoveries across the country since the outbreak of  the pandemic in last March.

