Chinese firms commit $10b investment to S/Africa

Nine Chinese companies have committed to invest over US$10 billion in Limpopo Province’s Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ), according to the Industry and Trade Ministry here.The ministry said the commitment was made by the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) and the Chinese companies when they signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a Memorandum of Agreement at a ceremony in Beijing at the weekend.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LEDA, Ben Mphahlele, expressed his delight at the signing of the MoUs and MoAs, adding that this would add to the growth of the provincial SEZ.

“We are delighted that the value of investment commitments in the Musina-Makhado SEZ continues to grow at an impressive rate.

“There are four projects in the SEZ, namely the power plant, coking plant, alloy factory and steel manufacturing.

“Today we managed to confirm investment commitments in all of them,” Mphahlele said on Monday.

The brainchild of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, SEZs are geographically designated areas of a country that are set aside for specifically targeted economic activities.

LEDA said the SEZ programme is generating a significant amount of interest among potential investors.

The signing ceremony, said Mphahlele, would be followed by due diligence as technical representatives of the companies would visit the SEZ to do various assessments on the ground before implementing their plans.

“As we speak, there is a Chinese company that is conducting a feasibility study. We are looking forward to seeing the SEZ getting off the ground and beginning to change the economic landscape of Musina and Makhado by creating business and employment opportunities for the people of the Vhembe District,” Mphahlele said.

He described the development of the SEZ as a game changer and expressed confidence that the positive impact of the SEZ would extend to other parts of Limpopo and other African countries such as neighbouring Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

South Africa currently has a total of eight SEZs, namely: Coega and East London Industrial Development Zones (IDZs) in the Eastern Cape Province, Dube Trade Port and Richards Bay IDZs in KwaZulu-Natal Province, OR Tambo IDZ in Gauteng Province, Saldanha Bay IDZ in the Western Cape Province, Maluti-a-Phofung IDZ in the Free State Province, and Musina-Makhado SEZ in Limpopo Province.

Meanwhile, head of the ministry at the Ministry of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism in Limpopo Province, Solly Kgopong, said the signing ceremony was a major milestone in the development of the SEZ.

“We are happy that we will be returning home with concrete commitments in the form of MOUs but one of the reasons for coming here was to confirm the readiness of the Chinese companies to invest in the project.

“We have been impressed by what we saw and heard during our interaction with the companies. They are ready and eager to come to South Africa and start working. The entire province, including the communities and businesses, are behind this project,” Kgopong said.

He added that the SEZ was projected to contribute enormously to the country’s national gross domestic product once fully operational.

The signing ceremony comes as the trade and industry ministry is currently leading an investment road show to Shanghai, China, aimed at wooing investors to South African SEZs.

The road show got underway at the weekend and gives representatives of the South African government, implementers of the SEZ Programme and SEZs to present the value-proposition of South African SEZs to potential investors and financial institutions.

The road show will end on Wednesday.