International › APA

Happening now

Cholera epidemic gains ground in Niger

Published on 21.08.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

In Niger, the cholera epidemic has now spread throughout the country.The death toll is rising and contact cases are increasing exponentially. Since yesterday, the country has recorded a new toll of 35 people who have died of cholera and 845 cases of contamination according to the country’s health authorities.

 

Faced with this rapid spread of the disease “teams of free care for all cases of disease are positioned in different sites,” said Niger’s Minister of Public Health, Dr. Idi Illiassou Maïnassara.

 

The capital Niamey, affected in turn, is hosting two isolation sites for children and adults affected by cholera. The health authorities are also sensitising the population to respect the rules of hygiene, especially after the heavy rains of the last few days.

 

For its part, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated medicines and equipment worth over 172 million CFA francs to help Niger control the disease.

 

The donation includes adapted beds, plastic buckets, treatment sheets, notebooks, pens and consultation registers, lamps, water tanks and rolls of plastic sheeting for treatment centres.

 

On 9 August, the Minister of Health announced the first cases in the regions of Maradi (south-east), Zinder (centre-south) and Dosso (south-west). These regions border neighbouring Nigeria, where the epidemic has been raging for several months.

 

In 2018, Niger was already hit by a cholera epidemic which had caused 78 deaths out of 3,824 recorded cases.

 

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top