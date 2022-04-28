Cholera Outbreak: UN Releases 1Billion FCFA To Cameroon

To effectively fight the cholera epidemic in Cameroon, the United Nations has made available to the Cameroonian authorities 1Billion frs.The announcement was made last week by Martin Grifiths, UN Under-Secretary of state in charge of the Central Emergency Respeonse Fund CERF.

According to the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, the funding will support health and water, sanitation and hygiene activities, focusing on reducing morbidity and mortality in households suffering fro cholera and limiting the spread of cholera to neigboring communities.

The number of cholera cases in cameroon, which were first reported in october 2021 have increased significantly in recent weeks.More than 1,200 cases were reported in a single week in March 2021. As of April 18th, 5,718 confirmed cases were reported , mainly in the south west and littoral regions.

meanwhile, the government hs launched a vacciantion campaign to try to stop the epidemic which has already claimed victims in Cameroonian prisons. Government still looks futher in controling the spread.