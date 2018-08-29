Christian body expresses concern over ethno-religious attacks in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in northern Nigeria has expressed grave concern over the spate of ethno-religious attacks in the country, particularly in the North of the country.The Christian body stated this in a communique at the end of a two-day peace summit in Jos with the theme “Sustainable Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria As a Panacea For Development: The role of Christian Religious Leaders”.

The Communique, which was read by Rev Danjuma Byang, condemned the recurrent wave of systematic violent attacks on helpless communities and other forms of insecurity in some communities in northern Nigeria.

It noted that the impacts of protracted insecurities are stark and hugely devastating with several loss of innocent lives, physical injuries to bodies, destruction of properties worth billions of naira.

CAN also said that the situation had resulted to the destruction and displacement of many communities, burning and desecration of several Churches in unprovoked circumstances, psychological trauma, stalling of socio-economic growth and development.

The Christian body stated that attacks had also entrenched deep seated mutual distrust and suspicion along ethno-religious lines.

“The incidences of violent conflicts and insecurities in the region have taken an ethno-religious dimension.

“The Church in Northern Nigeria have to have a proactive and prophetic vision for peace that take cognizance of the multi-religious and multicultural realities of the country.

“There is the need for Christian leaders and the Church to have an in-depth understanding of the magnitude of the problem to be able to come up with realistic options to transforming the problems,” it said.

The summit resolved that kinetic approach towards curbing insecurity in the region should be sustained and complemented by community and church vigilance and commitment.

The participants further called for fairness, transparency and justice by security and law enforcement agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The Christian leaders said that Church has a fundamental role in changing the negative course of our nation and placing her on the path of sustainable growth and development.

According to them, there is need for the Church to be proactive in addressing sensitive and critical issues that affect them directly or indirectly.

CAN charged governments at all levels to entrench good governance in view of the clamor against hate speeches, marginalization, injustices, poverty and unemployment.