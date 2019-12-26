Christmas Day flood: Rwanda death toll reaches 12

The combined death toll from floods triggered by heavy rains that hit several parts of Rwanda including the capital Kigali and its outskirts late Wednesday has reached 12, official sources confirmed late Thursday.Official reports indicate that the rains also flooded the lower floors of some buildings across Kigali, but some roads that were briefly closed have been reopened.

According to the Police, at least 113 houses were destroyed while several dozens of families from high risk zones in some suburbs of the city have been adversely affected in three districts of Kigali namely Nyarugenge, Gasabo and Kicukiro.

Many of them lost all their belongings.

Relief and rescue teams of the police and other government agencies have been sprang into action in the flood-affected areas across Kigali for search and rescue of victims.

In addition heavy rains which hit several parts across Kigali late Wednesday also destroyed farms and swept away more than 49 hectares of crops, local authorities said on Thursday.

Kigali city is the main region which has been heavily affected by the rains, it said.

Following the disaster, Rwanda Meteorological Agency warned there would be heavy rains this week in various parts of the country.

Weather forecasts indicate that humidity in the Indian Ocean continues to increase and trigger heavy rains in the Great Horn of Africa (GHA) and the entire East African region.

The heavy rains will continue up to the end of December, the meteorological agency said.

Experts predict that all sectors can be affected by disasters but agriculture, transport and energy are most affected sector.

Official estimates show that 70 people died countrywide between January and September 2019, due to disasters in Rwanda.

Reports indicate that 177 people were injured during the same period, 4,095 houses damaged, 6,708 hectares of crops destroyed, while 167 livestock were killed.