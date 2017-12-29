Christmas festivity: Chantal Biya puts smiles on 200 children

Cameroon’s first lady, Cahntal Biya, has put smile on the faces of some of children as she distributed gifts to over 200 children in the courtyard of the the Applied Research, Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproduction Hospital Centre, better known by its French acronym, CHRACERH.

The entire working staff of the hospital and their children also had Christmas presents from the First Lady.

According to media reports, the colourful ceremony was graced by several popular musicians and artists such as Katino, Afo Akom, Naafa, etc. Mrs. Chantal BIYA rounded off the day at CHRACERH with a group picture with the administrative and medical staff of the hospital.

It should be noted that CHRACERH registered at least 50 births through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in 2017