Christmas: Ghanaians urged to count 2019 blessings

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on the eve of Christmas called on his compatriots to count what he called the many blessings that God had showered on the country in the course of 2019.“Let us also take a moment to reflect on our country, and how far God has brought us, and the many blessings, especially, freedom, peace and stability He continues to shower upon us,” the president said in a Christmas and New Year message to Ghanaians.

President Nana Addo noted that Ghana had “good reasons to be thankful to God for the modest successes that the country has chalked over the course of 2019.

“1.2 million of our children have today unfettered access to senior high school education, the highest enrolment in our history. We have revived our healthcare system; we’ve had bumper harvest of food stuffs in years of succession, with food prices at their lowest in years.

“Tens and tens of thousands of teachers, workers, and graduates have been given jobs. We have retooled and re-equipped our Police Service and Armed Forces to a considerable extent. Our economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world this year, and we are the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in West Africa,” he said.

Referring to the banking sector reforms, President Akufo-Addo said although the government had to take the “painful but necessary measures” to sanitize and save the banking system and that it was worthy of note 6,500 jobs were saved as a result, instead the 10,000 that could have been lost in addition to the protection of funds of 4.6 million depositors.

President Nana Addo’s presidency will enter its third year on January 7, 2020.

He has already asked Ghanaians to give him another four years to transform the country.