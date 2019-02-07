Churches seek to mediate between Zimbabwe’s feuding political parties

Zimbabwe’s churches organised a prayer session on Thursday as they sought to broker peace between the government and opposition parties.The prayer meeting was organised by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) in the capital Harare and was attended by leaders of most political parties, including the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance whose leader, Nelson Chamisa, snubbed Wednesday’s dialogue session called by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa himself did not attend the ZCC meeting but was represented a number of his ministers.

ZCC leaders said political parties need to reconcile and strive for the recovery of Zimbabwe’s struggling economy, which is battling severe shortages of medicines and foreign currency to import fuel and crucial raw materials.

Zimbabwe has been on edge as a result of heightened political tensions and a worsening economic environment since disputed polls held in July 2018.

The MDC Alliance has been calling for dialogue involving the government and the country’s political and civic society leaders.