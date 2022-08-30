Cigarettes Made Illegal in Cameroon

Several civil society organizations are stepping up to denounce the non-compliance of cigarette producers who refuse to respect the law on health graphic markings about the danger faced by smokers.

Smoking kills. Many are aware. But others are unaware of the risks that smoking a butt entails. To solve this situation, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Trade signed a joint decree on January 3, 2018, on graphic health marking to raise awareness of products marketed in Cameroon. about cigarettes.

These graphic markings are images that illustrate the harmful effects of cigarette smoking.

Thus, the law specifies that these images must always appear on cigarette packets. Further, as explained by Prince Mpondo, head of communications for the Cameroonian Coalition Against Tobacco (C3T), “interference maneuvers by the tobacco industry on the proper implementation of public tobacco control policies and administrative tolerance prevents the effective implementation of health marking on a date agreed by regulation or consensus.”

In other words, C3T disclosed the non-compliance by cigarette producers with the law relating to the presence of graphic markings. However, this obeys the framework convention of the World Health Organization for tobacco control, which has set up a series of images that came into force on June 12, 2019, for 24 months. It must therefore end on June 12, 2021, with the entry into force of a new series which must end on June 12, 2023.

But the producers so far have not designed to print the packaging of their products with these new illustrations, “we rotate after 24 months so that the message is no longer banal. A message that lasts is no longer effective,” declares Prince Mpondo.