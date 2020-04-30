Cigarettes makers to sue S/African gov’t over sales ban

South Africa’s Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), fuming at the government’s reluctance to lift a sales ban of their products during the coronavirus lockdown, on Thursday vowed to drag the authorities to court to remove the prohibition.What has infuriated the tobacco body was Wednesday night’s statement from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that Pretoria would keep the cigarettes and alcohol ban despite the easing of lockdown measures this week because smoking posed a great risk in the spreading of the coronavirus.

Responding to the announcement, a senior FITA official Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said the association’s legal advisers would be challenging the ban in court.

“We will be proceeding with the legal steps in as far as the decision that was made Wednesday evening by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs,” Mnguni said.

He said FITA felt betrayed after it was advised last week to withdraw its court application on the promise that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address its concerns during his state of the nation address on April 22.

“When the announcement was made, we were taken aback by the decision by the minister. So, yes, we will be proceeding with legal actions.”

According to the National Coronavirus Command Council, after consultations and opposition from the public, the government decided against selling cigarettes, e-cigarettes and tobacco products during the lockdown ease starting on Friday, the minister said.