Cimencam Promotes Cameroonian Athletes as it Launches 2nd Edition of « Cycling Grand Prix »

In order to get closer to its target audience and to federate them, Cimencam is organising a major sporting event on Sunday 26th June 2022 an event which is none other than the Cimencam cycling grand prix.

The professional cycling league of the Littoral in partnership with the cement manufacturer Cimencam is organising the second edition of the Cimencam Cycling Grand Prix.

The competition will take place on June 26th 2022 on a 4 km 300 circuit . It ranges from Ecole publique Deido – Bonabassem bridge – – Feu rouge Bessengue- Rond point Deido – Montée Saker through the arteries of the economic capital.

During the Press Conference which took place on tuesday 22nd june 2022, the President of the regional cycling Club explained the circuits were adjusted recently as Ndokoti got outlined due to poor road conditions and on going construction works. It must be highlighted that this press conference was organized in prelude to the upcoming cycling grand prix taking place on sunday 26th june.

« Nearly 150 riders from 8 of the 10 regions of the country are expected to participate in this event which will bring together “seven categories (minimes, cadets, ladies, amateur veterans, professional veterans, juniors, seniors) Also present will be SNH Velo Club and the national cycling team,” said president of the regional cycling league of Littoral. »

For the General Manager of Cimencam, “it is a question of the company affirming its desire to be at the side of initiatives that promote the development of sports“, explains Xavier le Grand .

Moreover, he laid emphasis on the launching of the new Cimencam brand known as Kingro. A cement type which is water resistent, a new germ on the Cameroonian Market.

This competition will also allow Cimencam to get closer to its target audience and to unite them around a major sporting event. The winners, says Xavier , will win prizes including tons of cement. More than 2,000 spectators are expected to attend the Grand Prix.