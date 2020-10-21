Civil disobedience caused CFA 2 bln damage on city buses – Ivorian minister

The damage caused to buses of the Societe des Transports Abidjanais (SOTRA) due to the civil disobedience movement launched by the Ivorian opposition amounts to over than two billion CFA francs, the Minister of Transport, Amadou Kone, announced in a statement on Wednesday.“The damage caused amounts to more than two billion CFA francs for the destroyed SOTRA buses and several hundred million CFA francs for public transport vehicles of goods and passengers,” said Mr. Kone.

He condemned the acts, describing them as “lack of civic spirit and vandalism.”

Mr. Kone called on the public “not to give in to provocation” and assured Ivorians that faced with this situation “force will remain with the law.”

The minister said that the political violence to date witnessed several buses and public transport vehicles of goods and passengers being vandalised.

He added that several road accidents were caused overnight by tree trunks placed on public highways, causing 83 injuries, some of which are serious.

In recent days, political violence has been witnessed in Cote d’Ivoire after a civil disobedience movement by the Ivorian opposition against the candidacy of incumbent President Alassane Ouattara in the October 31, 2020 presidential election.