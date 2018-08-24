Climate change stagnates Cameroon’s cocoa

According to official reports, Cameroon cocoa production has been facing stagnation for several months.

Many have blamed the stagnant season on climate change and repeated use of bad chemicals. Despite cocoa being the country’s the country’s second largest source of foreign currency, creating more than 600,000 direct and indirect jobs, pundits believe Cameroon needs to do more to meet up the production target of 600 000 tonnes by 2020 as planned by the state.

As at now, it is ranked 3rd in the world behind Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.