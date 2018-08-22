Clinton Njie fails Sporting medical

Cameroon international Clinton Njie has failed a medical ahead of a proposed move to Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, according to reports in the Portuguese media.

According to A Bola and Record, the player who was supposed to join the club on a season-long loan from Marseille but failed his medical on Tuesday.

Sporting are said to make their option to pull out of the deal public on Wednesday with the player returning to the French club.

Clinton Njie who arrived in Portugal on Tuesday morning had started the season with Marseille where he played 45 minutes in their 4-0 win over Toulouse.