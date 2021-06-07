› Sport

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo wins 2021 Cameroon International Cycling Tour

Published on 07.06.2021 at 12h58 by journal du Cameroun

Clovis Kamzong Abossolo (c) copyright
Veteran cyclist from the SNH Velo Club, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo is the overall winner of the 17th edition of the Cameroon International Cycling Tour that ended Sunday June 6.

 

He conserved the yellow jersey at the end of the eight lap which took the over 50 cyclists from close to ten nations around the world from Ebolowa in the South to Yaounde in the Centre region, marking the end of the competition.

The cyclist grabbed the yellow jersey at the end of the sixth and longest lap of the competition that was from Douala to Kribi last Thursday June 3 from Bulgaria’s Andreev Yordan by outsmarting him with 12seconds.

He kept the jersey until his triumph after the eight lap which ended in Yaounde.

This is a second win for Clovis Abossolo after a first one in 2015.

The next challenge is the upcoming Chantal Biya International Grand Prix.

 

Find below the names of winners of all eight laps of the tour

Fisrt lap: Yaounde- Ayos (118.8km) winner: Bulgaria’s Yordan Andreev,

Second lap: Ntui-Ombessa (112km) winner: Burkina Faso’s Paul Dumont,

Third lap: Bangangte-Nkonsamba (98.5km) winner: Bukgaria’s Dimitrov Petar,

Fourth lap: Loum-Limbe (129.9km) winner: Bulgaria’s Ivanov Boris Lay,

Fifth lap: Douala Criterum (109.6km) winner: Bulgaria’s Ivanov Boris Lay,

Sixth lap: Douala-Kribi (156.6km) winner: Netherlands Welling Sybren,

Seventh lap: Boumnyebel-Mbalmayo (113km) winner: France’ Thomas Metge,

Eight lap: Ebolowa-Yaounde (130km) winner Cameroon’s Clovis Abossolo.

 

 

