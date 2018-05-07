Club President arrested for MINFI financial scandal

Emmanuel Lebou, President of Unisport of Bafang and head of Computer department at the Ministry of Finance was at the end of last week arrested by security alongside five others for allegedly embezzling 13 billion FCFA.

Emmanuel Lebou, Abeele Mbozoo,Tamba alexandre, Mefiro Pempeme, Aissatou Boullo from the Ministry of Finance and Amadou Haman of the Sigipes unit at the Ministry of Communication were all picked up for investigations.

They are accused of tampering with the payrolls that enabled some civil servants earn double salaries, illicit financial advantages as well as salaries amongst others.

However, brought before the magistrate at the Yaounde Special Criminal tribunal on Friday, Mefiro Pempeme, son of the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport and Tamba Alexandre were set free for lack of concrete proof to back up the charges brought up against them.

The others have been reportedly transferred to Kondengui as investigations continue to establish their individual crimes in the alleged financial scandal.

According to sources, the scandal was first brough to light by the former Minister of Finance Alamine Ousmane Mey two years ago when he filed a complaint to security forces on the alleged mismanagement of the State payroll.

Since then, several civil servants have been questioned by security forces while while over 600 files have been examined to track down any wrong doing.