Club World Cup off to a breathtaking start

The World Cup of soccer clubs opened Wednesday in Tangier in northern Morocco, to the rhythm of a breathtaking and colorful show.The opening ceremony of this 9th edition testifies to Morocco’s nature as a diverse, ancestral, modern, open, hospitable and football-passionate country.

The public who attended was amazed by a series of choreographies, songs and music and images establishing a link between the past and the present and highlighting all the beauty of nature, architecture and Moroccan hospitality.

Among the highlights of the evening was a rhythmic folkloric show with a modern twist that took the lively Tangiers audience on a fascinating journey through the different regions of Morocco.

The passion for soccer was strongly emphasized, with a return in images to the scenes of jubilation of the Moroccan public in reaction to the performance of the Atlas Lions during the last World Cup in Qatar.

The highlight of this moment of nostalgia was the appearance on stage of the national coach Walid Regragui, the surprise guest of the evening, warmly welcomed by the audience.

A final posthumous tribute was paid to the Brazilian legend Pele, who died on December 29, 2022.

Morocco organizes the “Mondialito” for the third time, after the 2013 edition that saw the Raja of Casablanca reach the final (defeated 2-0 against Bayern Munich) and that of 2014, which saw the participation of the Moghreb of Tetouan, as champion of Morocco. This ninth edition takes place from 1 to 11 February in the cities of Tangiers and the administrative capital Rabat.

Program of the World Cup of Clubs:

1st round

Wednesday, February 1

Al Ahly (Egypt, Africa) vs Auckland City FC (New Zealand, Oceania) 3-0

2nd round

Saturday, February 4

14:30 UT – Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco, Africa) vs Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia, Asia)

5:30 p.m. PT – Seattle Sounders (USA, North America) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt, Africa)

Semi-final

Tuesday, February 7 (19:00 GMT)

CR Flamengo (Brazil, South America) vs TBD

Wednesday, February 8 (7 p.m. GMT)

TBD vs Real Madrid (Spain, Europe)

Ranking match

Saturday, February 11 (15:30 GMT)

Final

Saturday, February 11 (7pm GMT)