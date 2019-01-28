Clubs boycott Cameroon football league opener

It was a blank weekend in stadia across the country as clubs failed to show up for the start of the new football season that had been programmed by the Professional Football League.

Eding Sport of Lekie and Yong Sport of Bamenda set the tone on Saturday when they failed to show up at the Yaounde Military stadium for the opening game of the season.

This forced the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League General Pierre Semengue to declare both teams to have lost the game by forfeiture and threatened they could be declared forfeiture for the whole season.

The next day, it was the same scenario in almost all the stadia across the country where clubs did not practically show up.

At the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Tonnerre Kalara Club showed up for their game against Unions Sportive of Douala but the club from the Littoral region failed to show up.

However, the massive boycotts by clubs was expected after they had issued warnings not to start the football season until a general assembly is called up by the league to adopt the format of the new championship as well as review the past season.

A meeting has been scheduled for today between the various stakeholders to see how the could seek a solution to the current impasse and get the players back on the pitch.