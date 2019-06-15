Cocoa and palm oil scheme launched in Liberia

Solidaridad Liberia and the Embassy of the Netherland in Monrovia have launched a Cocoa Rehabilitation & Intensification Programme (CORIP) and Sustainable West Africa Oil Palm Programme (SWAPP) aimed at improving their production by local farmers.Solidaridad is an international civil society organization founded in 1969 with the objective of facilitating the development of socially responsible, ecologically sound and profitable supply chains.

The program which was launched on Friday at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia is intended to promote sustainable intensification and climate smart production of cocoa and oil palm value chains, facilitate access to finance and improve the livelihood of small holder farmers in Liberia.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Morgana Flomo, said the initiative is in line with the government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity & Development (PAPD), adding that the two crops are very cardinal to the growth of Liberia’s agricultural productivity.

He said President George Weah pays keen attention to agriculture which

he feels is a way of boosting the economy and improving the lives of local farmers.

“As a country, if we pay keen attention to agriculture we are going to have a huge turnover which is a good investment for our agriculture sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Flomo is calling on farmers to make agriculture a business and change the mindset of receiving aid from donors in order to improve their lives through agriculture.

He emphasized the need for a policy statement to work with local farmers to take agriculture very seriously, adding that they will do everything as a government to better the lives of ordinary Liberians.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony, the Ambassador of the

Netherlands to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Ron Strikker, said the production of cocoa and palm oil are very important for West Africa, noting that Liberia can be like neighboring Ghana in exporting cocoa at a larger scale if they focus more on it.

According to him, many young people who are in the field of journalism and business, among others, should focus more on agriculture as it has the propensity of strengthening the growth and development of a country.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the government and people of Liberia and said his country remains committed in helping to improve agriculture productivity in West Africa.