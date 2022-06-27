Business › Agribusiness

Happening now

Cocoa price per kg rises in Cameroon after 6 weeks stagnation

Published on 27.06.2022 at 15h03 by Nana Kamsu Kom

cocoa
Cocoa Prices Increaes

While it had peaked at 1175 FCFA since 10 May 2022, the maximum price of a kilogram of cocoa beans rose to 1200 FCFA (+25 FCFA) on 24 May 2022 (six weeks later) in Cameroon’s production basins.

According to data compiled by the ”Système d’information des filières”. This is a mechanism for communicating prices to producers in real time, in order to boost their negotiating capacity with buyers.

The improvement observed in the maximum price (the minimum price has remained stable at 1050 FCFA per kg since the beginning of May 2022, ) served to producers comes at a time when the rainy season is still going on, which is generally marked by a drop in cocoa prices, due to difficulties in accessing production basins.But this reality is increasingly being put to the test in Cameroon.

Indeed, for the past two seasons, field prices have resisted the ravages of the rainy season rather well, due to the vigorous demand for cocoa following not only the arrival of two new crushers on the Cameroonian market (Atlantic Cocoa and Neo Industry), but also the increase in the crushing capacity of the market leader (Sic Cacaos).

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top