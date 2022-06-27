Cocoa price per kg rises in Cameroon after 6 weeks stagnation

According to data compiled by the ”Système d’information des filières”. This is a mechanism for communicating prices to producers in real time, in order to boost their negotiating capacity with buyers.

The improvement observed in the maximum price (the minimum price has remained stable at 1050 FCFA per kg since the beginning of May 2022, ) served to producers comes at a time when the rainy season is still going on, which is generally marked by a drop in cocoa prices, due to difficulties in accessing production basins.But this reality is increasingly being put to the test in Cameroon.