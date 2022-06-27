Cocoa price per kg rises in Cameroon after 6 weeks stagnation

While it had peaked at 1175 FCFA since 10 May 2022, the maximum price of a kilogram of cocoa beans rose to 1200 FCFA (+25 FCFA) on 24 May 2022 (six weeks later) in Cameroon’s production basins.
The improvement observed in the maximum price (the minimum price has remained stable at 1050 FCFA per kg since the beginning of May 2022, ) served to producers comes at a time when the rainy season is still going on, which is generally marked by a drop in cocoa prices, due to difficulties in accessing production basins.But this reality is increasingly being put to the test in Cameroon.