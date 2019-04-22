Colombia mudslide death toll rises to 20

Rescue authorities said on Monday that the number of dead from a mudslide the day before in southwestern Colombia has risen to at least 20.

The bodies of two adults and a child were found during a rescue operation on Monday in Rosas, in the department of Cauca, where 17 people were pronounced dead on Sunday, Colombia’s risk and disaster agency (UNGRD) said on its Twitter account.

Another 10 people are still unaccounted for and hopes of finding them alive are reducing, a UNGRD source told AFP.

Local fire brigade chief Juan Carlos Ganan said the force of the mudslide’s impact meant finding survivors was highly unlikely.

He added that heavy rains meant there was the risk of another mudslide. The country has been battered by downpours for weeks.