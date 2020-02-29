Columbian cyclist Jhonatan Restrepo sprints to victory on stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda

Columbian road race cyclist Jhonatan Restrepo, 25, on Friday took full advantage of Stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda cycling competition, a 127.3 km mountainous ride between Musanze (North) and Muhanga (Central South ) in a winning a sprint.The Columbian cyclist currently riding for Italy-based club of Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec beat Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation ) and his compatriot Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyc Col) to the finish line after covering a total distance in 3 hours 9 minutes and 32 seconds.
Stage 6 classification:
1. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Side Col) 03h09’32”
2. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 03h09’32”
3. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyc Col) 03h09’32”
4. Diaz Gallego Jose Manuel (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h10’59”
5. Andemeskel Awet (Israel Start – Up Nation) 03h10’59”
6. Ravanelli Simone (Androni Giocattoli – Side) 03h10’59”
7. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h10’59”
8. Moses Mugisha (Skol Adrien Cycling Academy) 03h11’15”
9. Main Kent (Protouch) 03h11’17”
10. Shtein Grigoriy (Vino – Astana Motors) 03h12’07”
General classification after stage 6:
1. Tesfazion Natnael (Erythrée) 20h31’59”
2. Moses Mugisha (Skol Adrien Cycling Academy) 20h33’07”
3. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyclin Col) 20h34’06”
4. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 20h34’09”
5. Main Kent (Protouch) 20h34’20”
6. Ravanelli Simone (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm) 20h34’31”
7. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm Col) 20h34’47”
8. Areruya Joseph (Rwanda) 20h35’51”
9. Andemeskel Awet (Israel Start – Up Nation) 20h36’03”
10. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 20h36’25”