Columbian cyclist Jhonatan Restrepo sprints to victory on stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda

Published on 29.02.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Columbian road race cyclist Jhonatan Restrepo, 25, on Friday took full advantage of Stage 6 of Tour du Rwanda cycling competition, a 127.3 km mountainous ride between Musanze (North) and Muhanga (Central South ) in a winning a sprint.The Columbian cyclist currently riding for Italy-based club of Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec beat Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation ) and his compatriot Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyc Col) to the finish line after covering a total distance in 3 hours 9 minutes and 32 seconds.

Stage 6 classification:

1. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Side Col) 03h09’32”

2. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 03h09’32”

3. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyc Col) 03h09’32”

4. Diaz Gallego Jose Manuel (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h10’59”

5. Andemeskel Awet (Israel Start – Up Nation) 03h10’59”

6. Ravanelli Simone (Androni Giocattoli – Side) 03h10’59”

7. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 03h10’59”

8. Moses Mugisha (Skol Adrien Cycling Academy) 03h11’15”

9. Main Kent (Protouch) 03h11’17”

10. Shtein Grigoriy (Vino – Astana Motors) 03h12’07”

General classification after stage 6:

1. Tesfazion Natnael (Erythrée) 20h31’59”

2. Moses Mugisha (Skol Adrien Cycling Academy) 20h33’07”

3. Quintero Noreña Carlos Julian (Terengganu Inc. Tsg Cyclin Col) 20h34’06”

4. Schelling Patrick (Israel Start – Up Nation) 20h34’09”

5. Main Kent (Protouch) 20h34’20”

6. Ravanelli Simone (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm) 20h34’31”

7. Restrepo Valencia Jhonatan (Androni Giocattoli – Siderm Col) 20h34’47”

8. Areruya Joseph (Rwanda) 20h35’51”

9. Andemeskel Awet (Israel Start – Up Nation) 20h36’03”

10. Hailemichael Kinfe (Nippo Delko Provence) 20h36’25”