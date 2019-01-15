Commission to set-up hotlines to monitor police activities during elections

Nigeria’s Police Service Commission (PSC) has resolved to create awareness hotlines to monitor the conduct of the police during the general elections to ensure that they adhered to the ethics of their profession.The complaint hotlines, according to the commission, are to track illegal activities and acts of indiscipline and lack of professionalism by any member of the Force and for quick resolution.

A Commissioner of the commission, Hajiya Najatu Muhammad, told journalists in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State in northern Nigeria on Monday that the measure would ensure the credibility of the electoral process.

“As the awaited election is drawing to a close, it is with utmost importance that we draw the attention of the public and all stakeholders in the upcoming election on the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force,” she said.

She noted that the police would be providing 85 percent of the security personnel for the 2019 elections and that the commission is therefore very interested in how the police conduct themselves in this all-important act in ensuring the credibility of the process.

According to her, the commission has been notified of a number of posting of Police Commissioners to various states without its endorsement and that the commission is mindful of its powers to post Commissioners of Police as contained in the Section 215 of the constitution.

“Therefore, the PSC will be monitoring the Police Conduct in the 2019 General Election across the entire country with a view to ascertain professionalism in order to ensure the credibility of the electoral process,” she said.

The commissioner also reminded the public that the PSC is responsible for the promotion and discipline of all Police Officers with the exception of the IGP.

She assured that the commission will not hesitate to act on any complain that arises from the public as a result of this illegality.