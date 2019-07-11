Commission warns against killing of Nigerians in South Africa

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has warned that the government will not treat with kid-gloves, the killing of Mrs. Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, in South Africa.“Mrs Ndubuisi must not die in vain. It’s one death too many and we have to

demand for full cooperation from South Africa and we expect nothing less,” the Commission warned.

The commission has demanded thorough investigation in the alleged murder of the Nigerian, who was in South Africa to attend the Conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was reportedly found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg on June 13.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Consular General, Mr. Godwin Adama, had a staff working with the police and investigating authorities in South Africa.

“We must know what happened if it means getting a private investigator, we will, we should not be pushed to the edge. We have reached a tipping point.

“Someone goes for a conference? And murdered? For the sake of both countries, and for closure for the families we must know what happened and we will,” she said.

She further said she had faith in the assurances given by the Consular General, adding that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa set up an early warning signal sometimes ago.

Eight policemen in South Africa are currently on trial for their involvement in killings of Nigerians and our mission is monitoring the cases, she said.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa has called on social media platforms to exercise restraint over comments on the case.

Adama, who gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday, said that some of the comments did not represent the facts on ground.

Adama commiserated with the deceased’s family, saying he had met and discussed with her older brother, Dr. Chiedu Ndubuisi, after which they agreed that since the cause of her death was unknown, they should rely on the resultant autopsy report to confirm the circumstances surrounding her demise.

The Consulate General said that he received information about Obianuju-Ndubisi’s death on June 16, and immediately rushed to Emperors Palace Hotel in Johannesburg, where she died, to follow up on the development.

“I met the hotel management, who immediately called in the security officials to brief me on the incident, and was also directed to Kempton Police station, where the case was handled.

“I have been in touch with the family and the Director General of the Insurance Institute in Nigeria, Mr. Richard Borokini, to review the case.

“We have requested for copy of the CCTV footages from the hotel to which they have agreed, subject to compliance to section 205 of the SA constitution relating to coronary inquest.

“We have commenced a process through the police to obtain necessary approval; the mission is currently following closely the process and has reported developments to our headquarters in Abuja,” he said.