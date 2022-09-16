› Business

Common Fund for Commodities Offers Loans Worth 2 B FCFA to Cameroonian SMEs

Published on 16.09.2022 at 17h13 by Nana Kamsu Kom

SMEs
SMEs brands represented

The Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises informed promoters of SMEs, associations and cooperatives that the UN Common Fund for Commodities is making project financing facilities available.

These facilities are of two types: repayable loans and non-repayable financing. In repayable loans, applicants can benefit from credits ranging from 196 million F to 2 billion F, while non-repayable financing ranges from 32 million F to 196 million F.

The projects financed must contribute to the fight against poverty, the reduction of economic vulnerability and have an impact on five Sustainable Development Goals,” reads the information note.

These goals are: poverty eradication, hunger eradication, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production and climate action.

