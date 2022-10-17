Commonwealth Deepens Business Bonds in Cameroon

On the occasion of the scheduled visit of Lord Jonathan Peter Marland, President of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment , the Union of Industrialists of Cameroon hopes to land business partnerships.

Samuel Njanga Kondo Ngande, General Manager of the Cameroonian Company of cardboard and supplies of school and office equipment (Socarto) explains that , the visit of Lord Jonathan Peter Marland will allow its members to connect with decision makers and potential strategic partners of Cameroon, thanks to its vast network of contacts and relationships of trust that Cweic maintains with decision makers in Commonwealth governments, businesses, multilateral institutions and universities.

The industrial sector in Cameroon suffers from a lack of financing and difficulties in accessing certain markets due to non-tariff barriers (standards, sanitary and phytosanitary measures). Moreover, the arrival of the Cweic president coincides with an environment where Cameroonian industrialists are complaining about the rising costs of production factors. Syndustricam hopes to have new perspectives at the end of the scheduled hearing with Lord Jonathan Peter Marland who represents an organisation of 56 member countries.