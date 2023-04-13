Commonwealth Entreprise, Business Council Inaugurates Cameroon-Gabon Regional Hub

Headed by Cham Etienne Bama, this platform was inaugurated last April 12, 2023 in Douala, by Lord Jonhatan Peter Marland.

The new institution will be headed by Cham Etienne Bama, Country Director (Cameroon-Gabon). The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (Cweic) hub in Douala is the 4th in Africa, after those opened in Ghana, Nigeria and recently in Kenya. It has main missions, coordinating the activities of the hub’s strategic partners in the two countries, and collecting expressions of interest from Cweic’s strategic partners in the other 54 Commonwealth member countries, “the Cameroon-Gabon Cweic hub will have to play a key role in facilitating trade and investment in the Central African sub-region,” says Lord Jonhatan Peter Marland.

Formerly known as the Commonwealth Forum Council (CFC), the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council is a not-for-profit organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government.

According to Ecomatin media, it is an accredited business network based in London, England, which organises business forums, networking events and tailored investment programs for its strategic partners. The Cweic thus proposes to accompany its members in their march towards emergence, by raising their level of investment. This organisation is present in thirty (30) countries and has about 100 strategic partners.