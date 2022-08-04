Commonwealth Games 2022: Cameroon Bags First Medal

It is thanks to his performance in weightlifting that the athlete gave the very first gold medal for the Cameroon team at the games organized in Birmingham.

The Cameroonian national anthem rhymed for the first time in Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games, thanks to Junior Ngadja Nyabeyeu. On August 2, the weightlifter won Cameroon’s very first medal at this tournament. Evolving in the men’s 109kg category, he managed to lift 201kg. Which earned him this merit and the congratulations of the President of the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon, Colonel Hamad Kalkaba Malboum.

On the podium, he is closely followed by Samoan Jack Hitila Opeloge and Lovepreet Singh.

Meanwhile In the Cannock Chase Forest; north of Birmingham, Alexander Miller; a Namibian mountain bike rider finished third in the cross-country event. He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes after New Zealanders Sam Gaze. The 26-year-old Gaze, defeated compatriot Ben Oliver by 31 seconds. In the women’s category, Englishwoman Evie Richards won gold, followed by Australian Zoe Cuthbert and South African Candice Lill.

41 African athletes had already secured medals on day 6 of the games. Over 70 nations take part in the Commonwealth games that will end on August 8.