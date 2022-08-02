Commonwealth Games 2022: Cameroon Still Raise Hope For a Medal

Cameroonians athletes are still to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth games in Birmingham,United Kingdom five days after the competition kicked off on July 28th 2022.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Birmingham 2022 will officially begin today July 28, 2022 in Birmingham, England. 37 athletes participating in 10 disciplines will be representing Cameroon in the competition. It should be recalled that before the kick-off of the international showpiece, Cameroonian athletes progressively arrived Birmingham with some athletes having a few days of acclimatization training.

The results so far obtained by team Cameroon especially in swimming, weightlifting and judo have been disappointing as not a single medal has been won by any country’s athlete. Njoume Charly was the first Cameroonian athlete to be eliminated from Games after he finished 6th out of seven swimmers in the Men’s 50m Butterfly with a time record of 30.28 on the opening day. He also competed in the 50m freestyle but also failed to live up to expectations.Boxers Essiane Clothilde in the 66-77kg category and Albert Mengue Ayissi in the 71kg all won their first boxing games in competition.

Mengue Ayissi who is African champion that category surprised his opponent, Nerwin Stephane from Scotland to secure a 3-2 point win,thus qualifying for 8th final. He will return to the ring come August 3rd with hopes to draw closer to a medal.Another Cameroonian swimmer who dashed the hopes of the country for a medal is Nora Milanesie. She competed in the Women’s 50m Butterfly on sunday but ended up 5th spot with a time record 28.53 seconds.

Her performance didn’t permit her to progress to the next stage of the competition. She told reporters that she was not at her best after suffering a knee injury sometimes back which has greatly affected her.In Judo, Tsala Tsala Bernadin in the 60kg category yesterday lost his first fight after he was disqualified five seconds to the end. Weight lifter Guy Michel Ngongan also bowed out of the Games Yesterday just after hge made his entry in competition.

Cameroonian athletes caused a stir at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the UK.

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games began with an opening ceremony presided over by Prince Charles at the Alexander Stadium. More than 30,000 people attended the event in the UK city of Birmingham. But during the parade, it was the Cameroonian delegation that stood out thanks to its cultural outfit, the Toghu, which is now fashionable throughout the world. Fascinated, Prince Charles posed with the Cameroonian athletes who will compete in 10 disciplines during the games.