Commonwealth group urges prosecution of election violence perpetrators

The Head of the Commonwealth Observer Group in Nigeria, Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, has called for the prosecution of perpetrators of election related violence in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.In the group’s Interim Statement presented in Abuja on Monday, Kikwete, former President of Tanzania, said that those found liable should be prosecuted.

“Election related violence and loss of life, which occurred in a number of places, is deeply troubling. Nigeria can do better; violence has no place in a modern democracy.

“Those responsible should be held accountable, we encourage all political parties to honour their commitments in the National Peace Accord and reject violence,“ he said.

According to reports from the civil society, about 35 people were killed in election violence across eight states.

The head of group, however, said in spite of the challenges experienced that Nigerians had the opportunity to express their will and exercise their franchise.

“We trust that the final stages of collation and announcement of results will be handled in a transparent and credible manner,“ he said.

He also urged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include Nigerians on essential duties in the voting process in future elections.

‘’We noted that polling officials, security staff and other essential workers are unable to vote and are therefore disenfranchised.

“In addition, we are told that 11.2 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are not collected; consequently, over 13 percent of all registered voters could not vote,” he said.

He lauded the hard work and dedication of polling staff, but noted that many of them would benefit from more comprehensive trainings.

The group leader also commended increased women’s political participation as candidates and encouraged the government and all political parties to take stronger action to promote “genuine inclusion”.

The group leader commended Nigerians for their patience and commitment to democracy and appealed that they maintain the same commitment in the post-election period.

He expressed optimism that the Commonwealth Observer Group’s Final Report would contain its recommendations that would be helpful to INEC and other stakeholders in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.