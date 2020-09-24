Commonwealth leaders’ summit set for June 2021 in Kigali

International › APA

Published on 24.09.2020 by APA News

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which was scheduled in June this year but was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19, will take place in June next year in the Rwandan capital city Kigali, the Commonwealth Secretariat said according to an official correspondence obtained Thursday by APA in Kigali.A statement indicates that the new date agreed with member countries will be the week of June 21, 2021.

During  a meeting held Wednesday between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the  Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, it was agreed that  the leaders’ summit, will be preceded by meetings for representatives  from Commonwealth networks for youth, women, civil society and business.

The  Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal  countries. Representing a third of the world it is home to 2.4 billion  people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

Reacting  to the move, Rwandan President Kagame said: “CHOGM Rwanda 2021 will be  an exceptional occasion to deliberate together on the enormous  technological, ecological, and economic challenges and opportunities  facing the Commonwealth, particularly our young people, and which are  all the more pressing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Rwanda  looks forward to welcoming all delegates and participants to Kigali  next year for a safe and productive meeting,” the Rwandan leader said.

The  Kigali meeting, also the 26th edition, will be the first one to be held  in Africa in this millennium. The association looks forward to  Commonwealth leaders coming together to “take practical action on the  critical issues we all face,” said the Commonwealth Secretary-General  Patricia Scotland.

These include not only post-COVID recovery,  but also climate change, the global economy, trade and sustainable  development, which need to be dealt with “decisively” through  “multilateral cooperation and mutual support,” she said.

CHOGM is  the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering.  Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for the next summit during  the last meeting in London in 2018.

