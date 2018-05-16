Commonwealth recovers $3b for Nigeria – Scotland

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Ms. Patricia Scotland, has said the Commonwealth assisted Nigeria in recovering about US$3 billion within one year.Scotland said on Tuesday in Abuja when she visited the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, that the amount could not be compared to what the nation got in 10 years.

The Commonwealth Scribe, however, did not give specific details on the recovery efforts.

Scotland said President Muhammadu Buhari was very clear on the repatriation of the funds, saying that it was a matter of pride to the Commonwealth to have been able to assist Nigeria in getting her money back.

“We were very proud in the Commonwealth when the President graced us by coming to the Tackling Corruption Together Conference in May, 2016, and he explained so graphically, the wisdom that comes from corruption.

“And I don’t think anyone would forget. When they asked him, what do you want out of this and he said, I want my money back. I want my money back to the people of Nigeria.

“And this has been a matter of great pride to us in the Commonwealth that we have been able to assist Nigeria in getting its money back and in one year,” she said.

According to her, Nigeria has managed to get back more money than it has got back in 10 years before.

Nigeria, she said, recovered about $3 billion and over N500 billion.

“And that is money that can go to schools and housing and roads and I hope that we will get even more money back together,” Scotland said.

Scotland also commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its fight against corruption in the country.

In his remarks, Onyeama said that anti-corruption was one of the three priority areas of the President.

The minister expressed delight over the Commonwealth’s monitoring and supporting anti-corruption efforts, saying it was of high importance.

He said Nigeria looked forward to having more cooperation and engagement with the Commonwealth, including funding.

Onyeama assured Nigeria’s belief in the Commonwealth and stated that improved funding of the organization would make it more responsive to the needs of the members.