Commonwealth summit focusing on $2 trillion trade kicks off

The Commonwealth Summit got under way Thursday in London, with the opening ceremony held at Buckingham Palace presided over by Queen Elizabeth II.The leaders of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations at this year’s summit are focusing on mechanisms to boost intra-commonwealth trade to $2 trillion.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is at the summit, with trade and investment between Kenya and post-Brexit Britain among the priority issues on President Kenyatta’s agenda.

The UK has been a strong trading and diplomatic partner for Kenya. 220 UK companies worth £2.7 billion operate in Kenya and employ 250,000 Kenyans.

Kenyatta is a strong supporter of intra-Africa trade and has championed the adoption of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The agenda for the Commonwealth leaders includes talks on the promotion of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, supporting small and vulnerable states and recognition of opportunities for economic development from the ocean.

During the leaders’ roundtable meetings, President Kenyatta is expected to speak on issues that are a priority for Kenya including promotion of inclusive growth and countering violent extremism and cyber security threats.

Kenyatta is also expected to present Kenya’s efforts in championing sustainable economic development of Oceans and coasts

Kenya is one of the 20 states that are members of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation, which also have special interests in maritime transport and navigation.

Kenya will, later this year, co-host the Blue Economy Conference which will be a precursor to the 2020 United Nations Oceans conference.

Kenya has requested for the Commonwealth’s involvement in capacity building to increase Maritime Domain Awareness among its littoral member states that may lead to taking ownership of their maritime security.