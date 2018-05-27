Commonwealth to dispatch team to assess Zimbabwe’s eligibility to rejoin group

Efforts by Zimbabwe to rejoin the Commonwealth have received a major boost amid indications that the grouping of former British colonies has initiated a process to assess the eligibility of the southern African country.President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote to Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland on May 9 expressing Zimbabwe’s willingness to rejoin the group.

Commonwealth spokesperson Barnie Choudhury said the group has initiated a four-step process to assess whether the Zimbabwe meets the requisite membership criteria or not.

“The first step, which is the secretary-general’s informal assessment, is now in progress, and an assessment mission to Zimbabwe is expected to be undertaken imminently,” Choudhury told the state-run Sunday Mail.

He said the timeline for the remainder of the membership process “will be subject to the assessment mission findings, and if necessary, the conclusions of any other informal assessment measures the secretary-general may wish to undertake.”

“The second step of the process, that is consultations with member governments, will commence once these findings have been shared with them,” he said.

It is believed that following the assessment mission, a report would be produced before the findings are shared with member states.

Consultations would be made before a decision is formally made at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting meeting set for Rwanda in 2020.

Former president Robert Mugabe pulled Zimbabwe out of the Commonwealth in 2003 the grouping had decided in December 2002 to indefinitely suspend Zimbabwe.

The suspensions followed disputed presidential elections in 2002 and a dispute over Mugabe’s controversial land reform programme.