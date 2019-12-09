Communal violence, gas power generation grab media spotlight in Ghana

Published on 09.12.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The communal violence at Mankessim and Ghana’s determination to generate more revenue from

gas power dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.The Ghanaian Times reports that two persons died while five others sustained various degree of injuries

during a communal violence, which broke out at Ghana’s nodal town of Mankessim in the Central Region

when a faction of the traditional rulers went out to outdoor a new paramount queen mother, Nana Araba Otua.

According to the newspaper, the dead included the Municipal Director of the Bureau of National Investigation

(BNI), Mr. Samuel Ampofo, and an unidentified man aged 22, who is believed to be a student.

Among the injured was Inspector William Nyarko of Mankesim Police Station, who has been referred to the

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in Cape Coast.

Ghanaian Times reports that Ghana is poised to generate more revenue from gas power for the next 10 years.

The assertion, according to the newspaper, was made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, when

he inaugurated first Karpowership at the Sekondi Takoradi Naval Base in the Western Region of Ghana to

use gas from the Jubilee Oil Field.

President Nana Addo said the country was gradually drifting from exporting raw materials to building an

industrial economy.